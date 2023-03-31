HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $358.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.80. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

