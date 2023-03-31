HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $240.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average of $224.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

