HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 0.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMI opened at $234.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

