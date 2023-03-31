HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,672.17 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,596.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,539.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

