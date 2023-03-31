HMS Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $443.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.77, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

