HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.71. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

