HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 11,534 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,777,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

