HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 0.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

NYSE HSY opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $254.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.