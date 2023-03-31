HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 3,363 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $10,840,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

