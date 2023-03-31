Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Insider Victoria Blaisdell Sells 27,793 Shares

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) insider Victoria Blaisdell sold 27,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88), for a total value of £20,010.96 ($24,586.51).

Holders Technology Price Performance

HDT traded down GBX 1.48 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 74.52 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Holders Technology plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.03.

Get Holders Technology alerts:

Holders Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Holders Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.00%.

About Holders Technology

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company also operates as a lighting and wireless control solutions (LCS) provider. It operates in two segments, PCB and LCS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.