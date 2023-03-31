Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,885.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

