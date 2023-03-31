Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.93 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. Horizen has a market capitalization of $148.93 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $11.01 or 0.00038713 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00135902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00053080 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,529,069 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

