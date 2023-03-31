Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Gap Up to $41.94

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.94, but opened at $42.90. Howmet Aerospace shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 214,099 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

