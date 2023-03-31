Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in March

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,159,700 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 5,370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Price Performance
Huatai Securities stock remained flat at 1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a fifty-two week low of 1.12 and a fifty-two week high of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
