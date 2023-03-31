Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) EVP Arthur X. Suazo Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $908.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after buying an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 921,870 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.