HUNT Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.78 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $78.78 million and $7.31 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

