Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

