Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of HUT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.85. 10,743,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 150.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Several research firms recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

