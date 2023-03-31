iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Contrast

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $33.64 million 0.96 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -2.19 Inari Medical $383.47 million 8.71 -$29.27 million ($0.55) -111.87

iCAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iCAD and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 264.17%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $88.56, suggesting a potential upside of 43.92%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01% Inari Medical -7.63% -7.03% -5.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats iCAD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

