ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

ICC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of -140.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period. ICC accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

