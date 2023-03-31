ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
ICC Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of -140.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICC Company Profile
ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICC (ICCH)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.