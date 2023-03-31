IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 12.3% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $28,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.41. 189,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

