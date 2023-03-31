IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Trading Up 4.8%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of IDW Media from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

IDW Media ( NYSE:IDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDW Media stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) by 114,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of IDW Media worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

