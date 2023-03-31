Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $15.95. Immunovant shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 37,460 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.91.

Immunovant Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

