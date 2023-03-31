IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 21.1 %

Shares of ISVLF opened at $0.27 on Friday. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

