IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IMPACT Silver Trading Up 21.1 %
Shares of ISVLF opened at $0.27 on Friday. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.
About IMPACT Silver
