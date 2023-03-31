Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 309 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.