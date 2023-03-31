Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $95,086,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.