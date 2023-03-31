INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

INDT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.14. 19,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $673.97 million, a P/E ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 12.42%.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INDT. JMP Securities cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.