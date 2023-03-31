Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 291,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,730. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

