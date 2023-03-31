Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,005. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $41.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Further Reading

