Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,400 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,326,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.08. 691,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.