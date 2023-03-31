Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 154.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,852,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,931 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. 389,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

