Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $328,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Options Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.83. 318,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.