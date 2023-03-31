Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 176.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.44. 342,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

