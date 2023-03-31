Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 2.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in LKQ by 432.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 453,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 0.3 %

LKQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. 85,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

