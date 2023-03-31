Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

