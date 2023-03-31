Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 285,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

