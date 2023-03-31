Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Trading Up 3.1%

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 2,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

About Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

