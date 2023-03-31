Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as low as C$3.74. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 54,895 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

