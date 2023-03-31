Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,126,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 3.2 %

NDLS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 209,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDLS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

