Insider Selling: Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Sells 4,450 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $29,993.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,362.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vince Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VNCE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. 4,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the 4th quarter worth about $9,598,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

