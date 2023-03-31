Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $29.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

