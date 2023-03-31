Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 25,232 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 669,179 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

