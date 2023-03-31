Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 432 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 76,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 144,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

