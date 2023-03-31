Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 356.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 498.3% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

