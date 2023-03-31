Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $26.24 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 553,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,235,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 218,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 39,064 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

COWZ opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

