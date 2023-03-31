Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

