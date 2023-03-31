Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

