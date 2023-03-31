Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,930,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB opened at $275.13 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

