Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,319 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 636,456 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after buying an additional 516,647 shares during the period.

FALN stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

