International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of International Petroleum stock opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.26. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$10.01 and a 1 year high of C$16.18.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

